Afghan Delegation Travels To Uzbekistan For Anti-Drug Conference
In a statement, the Ministry of Interior said Munir travelled at the invitation of Dr. Abdulaziz Kamilov, Political Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan, to participate in the international conference titled“International Drug Threats.”
The conference is scheduled for April 20 and will bring together representatives from various countries and international organizations.
During the meeting, participants will assess global drug-related threats and discuss ways to strengthen regional and international cooperation.
The Afghan delegation is expected to present the Islamic Emirate's achievements, efforts, and future plans in counter-narcotics, and to engage in discussions on expanding joint cooperation in the fight against drugs.
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