Seizures Surge To Rs 800 Crore In TN Election Watch, Nearly Double 2021 Figures

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 17 (IANS) The value of cash, valuables and contraband seized during the ongoing election period in Tamil Nadu has nearly doubled compared to the 2021 Assembly elections, reflecting intensified enforcement measures to curb illegal inducements, according to Election Department officials.

During the 2021 polls, enforcement agencies had seized Rs 446.28 crore worth of gifts and precious metals without valid documentation, along with Rs 236.70 crore in unaccounted cash. Officials noted that more than 50 per cent of the seized materials were later returned after individuals furnished valid proof of ownership. Notably, gold alone accounted for Rs 173.19 crore of the total seizures during that election cycle.

In contrast, the current election period has already witnessed seizures amounting to around Rs 800 crore as of Wednesday, covering cash, jewellery, narcotics and liquor.

The sharp increase underscores tighter surveillance and more rigorous monitoring mechanisms put in place across the state. Out of the total seizures so far, Rs 126.64 crore in unaccounted cash was confiscated for lack of valid documentation.

Authorities reiterated that individuals whose valuables are seized can reclaim them by submitting appropriate documents to establish legitimacy.

An official statement said that nearly Rs 400 crore worth of seized materials -- including cash, precious metals and other items -- have already been released after due verification. This, officials pointed out, highlights both the scale of enforcement as well as the safeguards in place to prevent undue hardship to legitimate holders.

The seizures have been carried out by a network of flying squads, static surveillance teams and Income Tax officials deployed across all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

These teams have been conducting round-the-clock checks on vehicles, monitoring transport routes and keeping a close watch on suspicious movement of goods and money.

Officials said the intensified crackdown is aimed at preventing the distribution of cash and other inducements to voters, a key concern during elections.

“Strict vigil is being maintained to ensure a level playing field and uphold the integrity of the electoral process,” an official said.

With polling day approaching, authorities are expected to further tighten surveillance, ensuring that the electoral process remains free, fair and transparent.