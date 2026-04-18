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Israeli Occupiers Attack Homes, Burn Vehicle in West Bank Village
(MENAFN) Israeli settlers reportedly attacked homes and set fire to a vehicle on Friday in the village of Asira al-Qibliya, located south of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian sources.
A news agency, citing the head of the village council Hafez Saleh, said settlers targeted the southern part of the village and set a vehicle on fire. The report also stated that attempts were made to burn a storage facility and equipment belonging to a local resident.
According to the same accounts, several homes in the area were also attacked. The village is situated near an outpost established on Palestinian land classified as Area B under the Oslo Accords.
Settlers also allegedly targeted a water tank that supplies the village, disrupting access for residents and hampering maintenance efforts.
Separately, a report by the official Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said settlers carried out 497 attacks against Palestinians and their property in the West Bank during March, resulting in nine deaths.
Violence involving settlers and Israeli forces has intensified since October 2023, with reports indicating more than 1,148 Palestinians killed, around 11,750 injured, and nearly 22,000 arrests made since then.
A news agency, citing the head of the village council Hafez Saleh, said settlers targeted the southern part of the village and set a vehicle on fire. The report also stated that attempts were made to burn a storage facility and equipment belonging to a local resident.
According to the same accounts, several homes in the area were also attacked. The village is situated near an outpost established on Palestinian land classified as Area B under the Oslo Accords.
Settlers also allegedly targeted a water tank that supplies the village, disrupting access for residents and hampering maintenance efforts.
Separately, a report by the official Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said settlers carried out 497 attacks against Palestinians and their property in the West Bank during March, resulting in nine deaths.
Violence involving settlers and Israeli forces has intensified since October 2023, with reports indicating more than 1,148 Palestinians killed, around 11,750 injured, and nearly 22,000 arrests made since then.
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