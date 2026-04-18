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Pakistan's Army Chief Concludes Three-Day Visit To Iran: Military Statement


2026-04-18 03:01:27
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Islamabad, Pakistan: Pakistan's army chief completed a three-day visit to Tehran, the country's military said on Saturday, having met top Iranian leaders and negotiators as part of efforts to end the Middle East war.

Field Marshal Asim Munir met several top Iranian leaders during the trip, which shows Pakistan's "unwavering resolve to facilitate a negotiated settlement... and to promote peace, stability, and prosperity", the military said in a statement ahead of expected peace talks in Islamabad in the coming days.

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The Peninsula

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