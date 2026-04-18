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UN Demands Myanmar Release All Detainees After Junta's Mass Pardon
(MENAFN) The United Nations on Friday acknowledged a wave of amnesty measures announced by Myanmar's military government, encompassing prisoner releases, sentence reductions, and the conversion of death sentences to life imprisonment — alongside reports confirming the release of former President Win Myint.
Spokesman Stephane Dujarric conveyed the position of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, stating that Guterres "underscores the need for further, meaningful steps to secure the swift release of all individuals it considers arbitrarily detained, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi."
The global body stressed that while the gestures are noted, they fall short of the deeper, structural change required to lay the groundwork for a credible political transition in the conflict-torn nation.
"A viable political solution must be founded on an immediate cessation of violence and a genuine commitment to inclusive dialogue. This requires an environment that allows the people of Myanmar to freely and peacefully exercise their political rights," Dujarric said.
He further noted that Guterres is encouraging sustained engagement between all relevant stakeholders in Myanmar and his designated special envoy, Julie Bishop.
In a landmark move Friday, Myanmar's junta commuted every active death sentence to life imprisonment — the first such sweeping order since junta leader Min Aung Hlaing assumed the presidency earlier this month. The decree marks the first nationwide pardon under Min, who has governed Myanmar unilaterally since his forces overthrew the National League for Democracy (NLD) administration in the 2021 military coup.
The scale of the junta's crackdown since that takeover remains staggering. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners in Burma reports that up to 30,870 individuals have been detained since the coup, with roughly 8,700 released. The organization further documents that 7,972 people have lost their lives over the past five years — underscoring the vast distance between symbolic gestures and genuine accountability.
Spokesman Stephane Dujarric conveyed the position of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, stating that Guterres "underscores the need for further, meaningful steps to secure the swift release of all individuals it considers arbitrarily detained, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi."
The global body stressed that while the gestures are noted, they fall short of the deeper, structural change required to lay the groundwork for a credible political transition in the conflict-torn nation.
"A viable political solution must be founded on an immediate cessation of violence and a genuine commitment to inclusive dialogue. This requires an environment that allows the people of Myanmar to freely and peacefully exercise their political rights," Dujarric said.
He further noted that Guterres is encouraging sustained engagement between all relevant stakeholders in Myanmar and his designated special envoy, Julie Bishop.
In a landmark move Friday, Myanmar's junta commuted every active death sentence to life imprisonment — the first such sweeping order since junta leader Min Aung Hlaing assumed the presidency earlier this month. The decree marks the first nationwide pardon under Min, who has governed Myanmar unilaterally since his forces overthrew the National League for Democracy (NLD) administration in the 2021 military coup.
The scale of the junta's crackdown since that takeover remains staggering. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners in Burma reports that up to 30,870 individuals have been detained since the coup, with roughly 8,700 released. The organization further documents that 7,972 people have lost their lives over the past five years — underscoring the vast distance between symbolic gestures and genuine accountability.
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