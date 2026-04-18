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Israel Detains Two Air Force Personnel on Suspicion of Spying for Iran
(MENAFN) Two Israeli Air Force personnel have been taken into custody on espionage charges linked to Iran, Israeli media reported Friday, in what investigators suggest may be part of a far-reaching intelligence breach.
A Hebrew-language broadcaster cited Lee Ayash — head of the military police's criminal investigations division — who confirmed the suspects have been held for approximately one month as the probe continues.
According to Ayash, Iranian intelligence operatives are believed to have deliberately targeted and recruited the soldiers, exploiting their military access to extract classified data on defense systems, strategic installations, and senior officials.
The scope of the case may stretch well beyond the two individuals currently named, with early investigative stages already producing additional arrests — among them, personnel from highly classified units including air defense formations, sources indicated.
Prosecutors are preparing to file indictments within days, potentially carrying severe charges including aiding an enemy in an active wartime context. A military official, speaking anonymously, warned the security establishment would enforce "strict measures" in the wake of the revelations.
This is not an isolated incident. On March 20, Israeli police detained a reserve soldier embedded within the Iron Dome missile defense program on identical espionage suspicions tied to Iran — signaling a pattern of alleged infiltration amid the two nations' escalating conflict, which erupted in late February.
The arrests unfold against a volatile diplomatic backdrop: Washington and Tehran are preparing for a fresh round of negotiations over ending the war, following inconclusive talks held in Islamabad on April 12. A two-week ceasefire, enacted April 8 to create space for a permanent truce agreement, remains in effect.
A Hebrew-language broadcaster cited Lee Ayash — head of the military police's criminal investigations division — who confirmed the suspects have been held for approximately one month as the probe continues.
According to Ayash, Iranian intelligence operatives are believed to have deliberately targeted and recruited the soldiers, exploiting their military access to extract classified data on defense systems, strategic installations, and senior officials.
The scope of the case may stretch well beyond the two individuals currently named, with early investigative stages already producing additional arrests — among them, personnel from highly classified units including air defense formations, sources indicated.
Prosecutors are preparing to file indictments within days, potentially carrying severe charges including aiding an enemy in an active wartime context. A military official, speaking anonymously, warned the security establishment would enforce "strict measures" in the wake of the revelations.
This is not an isolated incident. On March 20, Israeli police detained a reserve soldier embedded within the Iron Dome missile defense program on identical espionage suspicions tied to Iran — signaling a pattern of alleged infiltration amid the two nations' escalating conflict, which erupted in late February.
The arrests unfold against a volatile diplomatic backdrop: Washington and Tehran are preparing for a fresh round of negotiations over ending the war, following inconclusive talks held in Islamabad on April 12. A two-week ceasefire, enacted April 8 to create space for a permanent truce agreement, remains in effect.
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