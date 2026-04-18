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US Lawmakers Demand Answers After Bondi Skips Epstein-Related Deposition
(MENAFN) US Representative Robert Garcia has called on House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer to take action after former Attorney General Pam Bondi failed to appear for a scheduled deposition tied to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, according to reports.
Bondi was expected to testify on April 14 under a bipartisan subpoena issued by the committee, but she did not attend the session. Her absence has deepened tensions between Democrats and Republicans over how aggressively the committee is enforcing compliance with its authority.
Garcia criticized the situation in a statement, saying, “Pam Bondi skipped her deposition with our Committee. While Oversight Republicans claim they’re working on scheduling her appearance, there’s zero evidence that they’ve even spoken to her.”
He added, “Every day that goes by is one more day the former Attorney General is failing to fulfill the lawful, bipartisan subpoena from this committee. Oversight Democrats won’t let Bondi or Chairman Comer run out the clock on our investigation. If Bondi refuses to cooperate, she should be held in contempt,” urging potential enforcement measures if she continues to decline cooperation.
Bondi was expected to testify on April 14 under a bipartisan subpoena issued by the committee, but she did not attend the session. Her absence has deepened tensions between Democrats and Republicans over how aggressively the committee is enforcing compliance with its authority.
Garcia criticized the situation in a statement, saying, “Pam Bondi skipped her deposition with our Committee. While Oversight Republicans claim they’re working on scheduling her appearance, there’s zero evidence that they’ve even spoken to her.”
He added, “Every day that goes by is one more day the former Attorney General is failing to fulfill the lawful, bipartisan subpoena from this committee. Oversight Democrats won’t let Bondi or Chairman Comer run out the clock on our investigation. If Bondi refuses to cooperate, she should be held in contempt,” urging potential enforcement measures if she continues to decline cooperation.
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