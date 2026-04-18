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Netanyahu Says Israel’s Campaign Against Hezbollah Continues Despite Truce
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Friday that Israel’s “mission” targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon is not finished, even after a ceasefire came into effect earlier the same day, according to reports.
In a televised address, Netanyahu said, “There are things we plan to do regarding the remaining rocket threat and the drone threat, which I will not detail,” without providing further specifics.
Responding to criticism inside Israel over developments on the northern front, he argued that the country had achieved what he described as “tremendous accomplishments.”
“For the first time, we have established a broad security buffer zone along the entire northern border,” he said, adding that the area extends from Lebanon through the Golan Heights to Mount Hermon (Jabal al-Sheikh) and the Yarmouk region in southern Syria.
He referred to this security zone as the “Yellow Line,” explaining that it is intended to prevent cross-border incursions and attacks involving tanks or other forces, with Israeli troops positioned along it to respond to any immediate threats.
Netanyahu also said the ceasefire arrangement had been reached at the request of US President Donald Trump.
In a televised address, Netanyahu said, “There are things we plan to do regarding the remaining rocket threat and the drone threat, which I will not detail,” without providing further specifics.
Responding to criticism inside Israel over developments on the northern front, he argued that the country had achieved what he described as “tremendous accomplishments.”
“For the first time, we have established a broad security buffer zone along the entire northern border,” he said, adding that the area extends from Lebanon through the Golan Heights to Mount Hermon (Jabal al-Sheikh) and the Yarmouk region in southern Syria.
He referred to this security zone as the “Yellow Line,” explaining that it is intended to prevent cross-border incursions and attacks involving tanks or other forces, with Israeli troops positioned along it to respond to any immediate threats.
Netanyahu also said the ceasefire arrangement had been reached at the request of US President Donald Trump.
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