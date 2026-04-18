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US Officials Hold Secret Talks with Cuban Representatives in Havana
(MENAFN) Trump administration envoys made a covert trip to Havana last week, sitting down with Cuban government representatives — including the grandson of former Cuban leader Raul Castro — according to a report published Friday by media.
Media noted that the visit marked the first time a US government aircraft had touched down on Cuban soil since former President Barack Obama's landmark trip to the island a decade ago.
The younger Raul Castro, the former leader's grandson, is regarded by US officials as a principal intermediary for his grandfather, who continues to wield significant influence over Cuba's political apparatus.
During the talks, American officials delivered a blunt message to their Cuban counterparts: the island's economy is in accelerating decline, and its leadership has a rapidly narrowing window to implement meaningful reforms before conditions deteriorate further.
Washington laid out a set of concrete demands, among them the release of political prisoners, expanded civil liberties for Cuban citizens, and compensation to Americans whose properties were seized by the Cuban government in the wake of the 1959 revolution.
A senior State Department official told media that President Donald Trump favors a negotiated resolution but has drawn a firm line against allowing Cuba to evolve into a threat to US national security.
The diplomatic overture comes as Cuba grapples with a deepening economic emergency characterized by chronic fuel shortages, widespread power outages, and severely limited access to food and medicine. Cuban authorities attribute the prolonged hardship to decades of US-imposed sanctions, while American officials counter that deeply rooted structural economic failures are the primary culprit.
Media noted that the visit marked the first time a US government aircraft had touched down on Cuban soil since former President Barack Obama's landmark trip to the island a decade ago.
The younger Raul Castro, the former leader's grandson, is regarded by US officials as a principal intermediary for his grandfather, who continues to wield significant influence over Cuba's political apparatus.
During the talks, American officials delivered a blunt message to their Cuban counterparts: the island's economy is in accelerating decline, and its leadership has a rapidly narrowing window to implement meaningful reforms before conditions deteriorate further.
Washington laid out a set of concrete demands, among them the release of political prisoners, expanded civil liberties for Cuban citizens, and compensation to Americans whose properties were seized by the Cuban government in the wake of the 1959 revolution.
A senior State Department official told media that President Donald Trump favors a negotiated resolution but has drawn a firm line against allowing Cuba to evolve into a threat to US national security.
The diplomatic overture comes as Cuba grapples with a deepening economic emergency characterized by chronic fuel shortages, widespread power outages, and severely limited access to food and medicine. Cuban authorities attribute the prolonged hardship to decades of US-imposed sanctions, while American officials counter that deeply rooted structural economic failures are the primary culprit.
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