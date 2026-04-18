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Erdogan, Syrian Leader Hold Talks on Ties, Syria’s Situation
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Friday to discuss relations between their countries, recent developments in Syria, and broader regional matters, according to reports.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, where Erdogan commended Syria’s leadership in taking firm steps toward strengthening national unity, as well as advancing reconstruction and development efforts. He reaffirmed that Türkiye will continue to support Syria throughout this period.
Erdogan also stressed that Syria should avoid being drawn into wider regional conflicts, highlighting that deeper cooperation between Ankara and Damascus—particularly in defense, security, trade, energy, and transportation—would play a key role in the country’s recovery.
He further emphasized the importance of completing the integration process in northeastern Syria in a stable and uninterrupted manner, noting that such progress would have positive implications for the entire region.
Ahmad al-Sharaa attended the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026, held in Türkiye’s southern resort city.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, where Erdogan commended Syria’s leadership in taking firm steps toward strengthening national unity, as well as advancing reconstruction and development efforts. He reaffirmed that Türkiye will continue to support Syria throughout this period.
Erdogan also stressed that Syria should avoid being drawn into wider regional conflicts, highlighting that deeper cooperation between Ankara and Damascus—particularly in defense, security, trade, energy, and transportation—would play a key role in the country’s recovery.
He further emphasized the importance of completing the integration process in northeastern Syria in a stable and uninterrupted manner, noting that such progress would have positive implications for the entire region.
Ahmad al-Sharaa attended the Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026, held in Türkiye’s southern resort city.
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