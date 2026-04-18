Manipur: Active KYKL-SOREPA Cadre Arrested Near Indo-Myanmar Border

An active cadre of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup - Socialist Revolutionary Party (KYKL-SOREPA) was arrested by security forces from the area near BP 76 and BP 77 close to the Indo-Myanmar Friendship Bridge under Moreh Police Station limits in Tengnoupal district on Friday, according to the Manipur Police.

The arrested individual has been identified as Phanjoubam Muhindro of Andro No. 3, Khuman Leikai in Imphal East district. Security forces also recovered two mobile phones and 20,500 Kyats (Myanmar currency) from his possession, the press note stated.

Manipur Law and Order Update

According to the Police, the overall law-and-order situation in the state remained normal during the last 24 hours.

Security Measures and Operations

The Police said that security forces are continuing search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable areas across various districts. Intelligence-based combing, cordon and search operations are also being carried out extensively to arrest individuals involved in extortion and other criminal activities.

Movement of 174 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 was ensured under strict security arrangements. Security convoys were deployed in sensitive stretches to ensure the safe and free movement of vehicles.

A total of 114 Nakas/check points were set up across different districts in both hill and valley regions of Manipur. During these checks, 38 individuals were detained for violating curfew restrictions.

Police Appeal to Public

The authorities also appealed to the public not to believe rumours or false information circulating on social media. It urged citizens to verify any unconfirmed videos or audio clips through the Central Control Room helpline number 9233522822.

The police further cautioned that uploading or circulating fake posts on social media will attract legal action. They also appealed to the public to return looted arms, ammunition, and explosives to the police or nearest security forces at the earliest.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)