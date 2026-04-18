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UN Notes Myanmar Amnesty Measures
(MENAFN) The United Nations has acknowledged recent clemency steps announced in Myanmar, which include the release of prisoners, reductions in sentencing, and the conversion of death penalties into life imprisonment. Reports have also emerged regarding the freeing of former President Win Myint.
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated in an official briefing that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "underscores the need for further, meaningful steps to secure the swift release of all individuals it considers arbitrarily detained, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi."
The UN further stressed that more substantial advancement is necessary to establish conditions for a credible political process in Myanmar. According to Dujarric, "A viable political solution must be founded on an immediate cessation of violence and a genuine commitment to inclusive dialogue. This requires an environment that allows the people of Myanmar to freely and peacefully exercise their political rights,"
He also noted that Guterres continues to support ongoing engagement between all relevant Myanmar stakeholders and his special envoy, Julie Bishop.
In a separate development, Myanmar authorities on Friday changed all death sentences for current inmates into life imprisonment, marking the first such directive since junta leader Min Aung Hlaing took office earlier this month.
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated in an official briefing that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "underscores the need for further, meaningful steps to secure the swift release of all individuals it considers arbitrarily detained, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi."
The UN further stressed that more substantial advancement is necessary to establish conditions for a credible political process in Myanmar. According to Dujarric, "A viable political solution must be founded on an immediate cessation of violence and a genuine commitment to inclusive dialogue. This requires an environment that allows the people of Myanmar to freely and peacefully exercise their political rights,"
He also noted that Guterres continues to support ongoing engagement between all relevant Myanmar stakeholders and his special envoy, Julie Bishop.
In a separate development, Myanmar authorities on Friday changed all death sentences for current inmates into life imprisonment, marking the first such directive since junta leader Min Aung Hlaing took office earlier this month.
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