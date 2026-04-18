Women Of Country Are Awake Now: BJP Bihar Chief On Women's Reservation Bill Defeat In LS

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Following the rejection of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha, sharp political reactions emerged on Saturday, with BJP Bihar State President Sanjay Saraogi saying that women of India are now awake and the Opposition will have to face them.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed after the government fell short of the required special majority despite securing a simple majority. After a day-long debate, the legislation received 278 votes in favour and 211 against, insufficient for passage under constitutional requirements.

The outcome has triggered a sharp political confrontation, with the NDA accusing the INDIA bloc of deliberately blocking a historic reform aimed at increasing women's representation in legislative bodies.

The Opposition on its part is objecting to the women's reservation Bill being tethered to the expansion of Parliament based on the 2011 Census and the exercise of delimitation.

Speaking to IANS, Saraogi strongly criticised Opposition parties, saying,“Congress people, RJD people, SP people, people like Stalin, are distributing sweets and celebrating. These people will realise in due time how costly their happiness will be for them. Wherever they go out from their homes, there will be protests against them. Such a big reservation Bill, the Prime Minister wanted to pass it... They will realise in time. The women of India are no longer just flowers, they are sparks; they are awake now. They will have to face opposition at every step.”

JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad also reacted sharply, stating,“Women across the country feel betrayed after the Bill was defeated. When the Bill failed, women were left shocked and speechless. Once again, the conduct and working style of the Congress, TMC, DMK, and other parties of the INDIA bloc reflected an anti-women attitude... They did not take any strong initiative for women.”

“This was an opportunity for them to correct their mistakes, but once again, they missed it. It is also very clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that everyone should come together to pass this Bill. A two-thirds majority was required for the constitutional amendment, and in such a situation, the cooperation of the Opposition was very important...,”he added.

Meanwhile, Purnia MP, Pappu Yadav questioned the timing and intent behind the legislation, saying,“There were elections in 2024, everyone agreed... During the Congress regime, the Women's Bill was brought several times. Now there are elections in 2026. What was the need to call this special session? Why didn't you do it before? What do you want to show? Politicise?..”