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UNICEF Condemns Attack on Water Delivery Workers in Gaza
(MENAFN) The United Nations Children’s Fund voiced strong anger on Friday over the deaths of two drivers assigned to transport safe drinking water to households in the Gaza Strip.
"The victims were killed by Israeli fire in an incident that took place early this morning at the Mansoura water filling point in northern Gaza," UNICEF said in a statement, while also offering its sympathies to those affected.
Emphasizing that the organization is "outraged” by the incident, UNICEF explained that the attack happened during regular water delivery activities, with no alterations in routes or operational protocols at that moment.
The Mansoura facility represents the sole functioning truck refilling station connected to the Mekorot water pipeline supplying Gaza City.
"UNICEF and humanitarian partners use it multiple times a day to sustain critical water trucking operations for hundreds of thousands of people, including children," it said.
Restating that humanitarian personnel, along with non-combatants and essential civilian structures, "must never be targeted," the statement added that "UNICEF calls on the Israeli authorities to immediately investigate this incident, and ensure full accountability."
"The victims were killed by Israeli fire in an incident that took place early this morning at the Mansoura water filling point in northern Gaza," UNICEF said in a statement, while also offering its sympathies to those affected.
Emphasizing that the organization is "outraged” by the incident, UNICEF explained that the attack happened during regular water delivery activities, with no alterations in routes or operational protocols at that moment.
The Mansoura facility represents the sole functioning truck refilling station connected to the Mekorot water pipeline supplying Gaza City.
"UNICEF and humanitarian partners use it multiple times a day to sustain critical water trucking operations for hundreds of thousands of people, including children," it said.
Restating that humanitarian personnel, along with non-combatants and essential civilian structures, "must never be targeted," the statement added that "UNICEF calls on the Israeli authorities to immediately investigate this incident, and ensure full accountability."
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