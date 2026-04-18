Delhi: First Batch Of Haj Pilgrims Departs For Mecca Pilgrims Say 'Everything Is Well Managed'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) The first batch of Haj 2026 pilgrims departed from Delhi Airport for Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday. Chairperson of the Delhi Haj Committee, Kausar Jahan, was present at the airport to mark their departure.

A pilgrim leaving for Haj told IANS,“By the will of Allah and the prayers of all of you, Allah has blessed us with the opportunity to perform Haj 2026. Today, by His will, we are taking our first flight from Indira Gandhi International Airport. I request all of you to pray for us that Allah makes our journey easy and grants us the ability to complete Haj successfully.”

Another pilgrim said,“Everything is well managed. Now we look forward to the arrangements in Saudi Arabia. India has done very well, everything here is good. The Haj Committee has provided strong support, and the Delhi government has also been very helpful. We have not faced any problems from the beginning until now.”

A total of 1,75,025 pilgrims are expected to undertake the annual pilgrimage this year.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, on Friday extended his best wishes to the pilgrims and reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring a smooth, safe, and comfortable Haj experience. He said several new initiatives have been introduced this year to enhance the quality of services.

Among the key initiatives for Haj 2026 are enhanced digital services through the Haj Suvidha App and the introduction of Haj Suvidha smart wristbands to help locate and assist pilgrims. For the first time, a short-duration Haj option of around 20 days has been introduced, offering greater flexibility.

The government has also increased insurance coverage to approximately Rs 6.25 lakh per pilgrim, strengthening financial and health security during the journey. Additionally, around 60,000 pilgrims will benefit from high-speed train connectivity between Makkah and Madinah, enabling faster and more comfortable travel.

Authorities have also put in place improved real-time monitoring and grievance redressal systems, enhanced medical screening and healthcare support, and better coordination for accommodation and transport services in Saudi Arabia. Hotel-style accommodation has been arranged in Makkah to provide improved facilities to pilgrims.

Haj operations will be conducted through 17 embarkation points across India, including major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Srinagar, ensuring regional accessibility and efficient logistics.

The government said it has accorded the highest priority to the welfare and well-being of Haj pilgrims, maintaining close coordination with Saudi authorities throughout the pilgrimage period. Pilgrims have been advised to follow all guidelines and travel advisories to ensure a safe and spiritually fulfilling journey.