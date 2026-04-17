Marking Three Years Of Conflict In Sudan With Sanctions And Appeal For Humanitarian Truce

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

April 15th marked three years since the devastating civil war began in Sudan between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The Trump Administration is imposing sanctions on five individuals and entities responsible for stoking this conflict, which has created the world's worst humanitarian crisis. Since April 2023, over 150,000 people have been killed, more than 14 million displaced, and famine conditions persist in conflict-affected areas. This war further destabilizes an already fragile region, creating opportunities for terrorist groups that threaten U.S. interests and regional security.

The Trump Administration remains committed to a lasting peace in Sudan, as evidenced by the U.S. providing $20 million in emergency food assistance in March and $200 million recently contributed during the U.S.-hosted Sudan Humanitarian Fund Call to Action in February. The United States calls on both the SAF and RSF to accept an immediate three-month humanitarian truce without preconditions. This truce would enable critical humanitarian aid to reach those in need, protect civilians, and create space for negotiations toward a permanent ceasefire. The United States will continue to escalate actions against those who fuel conflict in Sudan.

The United States urges all external actors to cease financial and military support to the warring parties. Regional stability depends on ending this conflict. The international community must unite to support the restoration of civilian governance in a peaceful and unified Sudan.

Today's action is being taken pursuant to the authorities under Executive Order (E.O.) 14098. For more information on today's action, please see the Department of the Treasury's press release.