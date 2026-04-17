Brian Properties Assumes Management Of Industrial Property In Franklin Park

MENAFN - GetNews) Brian Properties has assumed property management responsibilities for a 35,900-square-foot industrial warehouse/flex property in Franklin Park, Illinois, on behalf of a long-time client transitioning from self-management.

Brian Properties, Inc. has assumed management responsibilities for a 35,900-square-foot industrial warehouse/flex property located at 9120–9138 Medill Avenue in Franklin Park, Illinois. The engagement reflects a continued relationship with a long-time client and a transition from self-management to professional property oversight.

The multi-tenant property consists of 10 units ranging from approximately 3,500 to 3,800 square feet. The building is currently 100% leased and is configured to support light industrial and warehouse users. Each unit includes a drive-in door, offering functional flexibility for a range of tenant operations. The property is located in the West Cook North industrial submarket, an established corridor that supports a mix of distribution, light manufacturing, and service-oriented users in the greater Chicago metropolitan area.

Ownership previously managed the property internally, with day-to-day responsibilities handled at the family level. As operational demands increased, the owners recognized the need for a more structured management approach and engaged Brian Properties to implement professional systems and oversight.

Brian Properties will provide full-service property management, including lease administration, financial reporting, tenant coordination, and maintenance oversight. The firm's approach emphasizes consistent operations, streamlined communication, and improved financial visibility to support long-term asset performance.

“Transitions from self-management often create opportunities to improve operational consistency and reporting,” said Mark Meskauskas, President of Brian Properties.“Our role is to implement structured systems that support tenant satisfaction and long-term asset performance.”

For owners transitioning from self-management, establishing formal processes and reporting systems can play a key role in maintaining tenant satisfaction and protecting property value. Brian Properties continues to support both new and long-standing clients through scalable management solutions tailored to evolving operational needs.

About Brian Properties, Inc.

Brian Properties, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Founded in 1973, the company specializes in asset and property management, brokerage services, project leasing, and investment advisory services throughout the Chicago metropolitan market. The firm currently manages and leases over 2.5 million square feet of commercial property and serves commercial and multifamily property owners with a service-driven, operationally focused approach.