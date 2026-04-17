Nanowhite Launches Teeth Whitening Products That Strengthen Enamel While Whitening
nanoWHITE, an oral care brand, has launched two teeth whitening products designed to address a longstanding limitation in the whitening category. The 3-in-1 Teeth Whitening Pen and the 2-in-1 Teeth Whitening Strips are now available through the brand's website and offer consumers a dual-action formula that whitens teeth and repairs enamel simultaneously.
Most conventional whitening products rely on peroxide-based formulas that break down stains but can leave enamel weaker and more porous over time. nanoWHITE's formulation pairs clinical-strength hydrogen peroxide with 9% nano-hydroxyapatite, a synthetic form of the mineral that makes up 97% of natural tooth enamel. Nano-hydroxyapatite has been used in Japanese dentistry for decades as a restorative agent, and recent studies have shown its effectiveness in reducing sensitivity and filling microscopic enamel gaps.
The nanoWHITE 3-in-1 Teeth Whitening Pen features a dual peroxide system - 6% hydrogen peroxide for immediate surface whitening and 35% carbamide peroxide for deeper, longer-lasting results. The pen's fine-tip brush applicator delivers gel precisely along the gumline and between teeth, with each application taking approximately 60 seconds. A single pen provides over 30 applications and is housed in a full metal casing designed for portability.
The nanoWHITE 2-in-1 Teeth Whitening Strips contain 28 non-slip strips formulated with hydrogen peroxide and nano-hydroxyapatite. The 14-day system is designed to deliver up to 8 shades of whitening while simultaneously strengthening enamel.
The strips are infused with coconut oil to reduce gum irritation during treatment.
Both products have been developed with sensitivity as a central design consideration.
Standard whitening products often cause discomfort due to enamel dehydration and exposed dentin.
The inclusion of nano-hydroxyapatite works to physically repair these vulnerabilities rather than mask them, which is what sets the nanoWHITE formula apart from competing products.
The brand operates under what it calls a "Zero Compromise" standard, which extends beyond formulation. The company also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with no conditions attached.
Early customer reception has been positive, with the whitening pen holding a 4.5-star rating across 42 reviews and the whitening strips holding a 4.4-star rating across 28 reviews on Amazon.
Reviewers have consistently highlighted the absence of sensitivity and visible results within the first few uses. All nanoWHITE products are available at nanowhite.
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