MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Casa Minerals Inc. Provides Update on Investor Relations Engagement

April 17, 2026 4:45 PM EDT | Source: Casa Minerals Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2026) - Casa Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CASA) (OTCQB: CASXF) (FSE: 0CM) (the "Company" or "Casa"), is providing an update on its previously entered investor relations agreement with BorsenBlick (SnowBridge Limited) and Independent Trading Group ("ITG").

On February 11, 2026, the Company announced that it entered into a digital marketing agreement (the "BorsenBlick Agreement") with SnowBridge Limited (dba BorsenBlick), a European-based marketing agency, to support investor awareness and strengthen its brand visibility. Under the agreement, BorsenBlick provided online marketing and awareness services for an initial budget of $161,000 for a 2 month term, of which $80,5000 was paid on February 12, 2026 and $80,500 was paid on March 11, 2026. The services were completed on April 10, 2026. Both BorsenBlick and its principals are arm's length to the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right to acquire such an interest.

On March 31, 2026, the Company engaged the services of ITG to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. ITG will trade shares of the company on the TSX-V and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the company's common shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of $6,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. ITG will use its own funds in connection with the market making services. The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms, at the same compensation, unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days of notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the company.

About Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc.

Independent Trading Group is a Toronto-based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market-making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultralow-latency connectivity and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high-quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Casa Minerals Inc.

The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Canada and the USA. Casa owns ninety percent (90%) interest in the Congress gold mine (Arizona, USA). Additionally, the Company owns a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the polymetallic Pitman (BC, Canada) and has an option to acquire a seventy-five percent (75%) interest in the Arsenault VMS Property (BC, Canada).

On Behalf of Board of Directors

Farshad Shirvani, M.Sc. Geology

President and CEO

For more information, please contact:

Casa Minerals Inc.

Farshad Shirvani, President & CEO

Phone: (604) 678-9587

Email: ...



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Source: Casa Minerals Inc.