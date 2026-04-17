CM Yogi Adityanath Feeds Baby During Annaprashan Ceremony Heartwarming Viral Moment

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath shares an incredibly sweet moment as he personally feeds a child during the sacred Annaprashan ceremony in Gorakhpur! This pure and wholesome interaction has melted hearts across the internet. Traditional values, love, and leadership in one beautiful frame.

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