Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CM Yogi Adityanath Feeds Baby During Annaprashan Ceremony Heartwarming Viral Moment


2026-04-17 07:01:03
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath shares an incredibly sweet moment as he personally feeds a child during the sacred Annaprashan ceremony in Gorakhpur! This pure and wholesome interaction has melted hearts across the internet. Traditional values, love, and leadership in one beautiful frame.

MENAFN17042026007385015968ID1110997981



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search