Enriched Uranium 'Sacred As Soil', Iran Dismisses Trump's Claims

Iran has rejected claims by US President Donald Trump that it has agreed to transfer its enriched uranium to the United States, with its Foreign Ministry strongly dismissing the assertion, Al Jazeera reported.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran would not allow such a move under any circumstances, according to Al Jazeera.

"Enriched uranium is as sacred to us as Iranian soil and will not be transferred anywhere under any circumstances," Baghaei was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency, as per Al Jazeera.

Trump Claims Deal with Iran is Imminent

His remarks come after US President Donald Trump has said that Iran has "agreed to everything" in ongoing talks with the United States, including a plan to jointly remove enriched uranium from Iran and transport it to the US, CNN reported.

Speaking to CBS, Trump ruled out deploying American troops, saying, "No. No troops." He added, "We'll go down and get it with them, and then we'll take it. We'll be getting it together because by that time, we'll have an agreement, and there's no need for fighting when there's an agreement. Nice right? That's better."

Trump said the US would continue its blockade of Iranian ports "until we get it done" and expressed confidence that a deal could be reached "in the next day or two," with talks likely over the weekend, CNN reported.

He also claimed Iran had agreed to stop backing groups like Hezbollah and Hamas. In remarks to AFP, Trump said there are no "sticking points" left, adding, "We're very close. Looks like it's going to be very good for everybody. And we're very close to having a deal," Al Jazeera reported.

Iran Criticises 'Contradictory' US Remarks

In a separate statement, Baghaei also criticised comments by US officials regarding the Strait of Hormuz, describing them as contradictory, in a sign of "desperation and helplessness", Al Jazeera reported.

"We should not be influenced by the other side's tweets," the spokesperson said. "The statements by American officials are filled with contradictions and lies, and this is nothing new", as reported by Al Jazeera.

He further stressed that decisions regarding the Strait are based on ground realities rather than public messaging. He added, "The opening or closing of the Strait of Hormuz does not happen on social media, but on the ground," according to Al Jazeera.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington over maritime security and ongoing negotiations. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)