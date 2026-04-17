Mannatech Reports Financial Results For Fourth Quarter And Year Ended 2025
| MANNATECH, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share information)
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|6,185
|$
|11,396
|Restricted cash
|550
|550
| Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $756 and $935 as of December 31,
2025 and 2024, respectively
|1
|19
|Income tax receivable
|736
|737
|Inventories, net
|10,123
|10,405
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,701
|1,755
|Deferred commissions
|1,280
|1,259
|Total current assets
|20,576
|26,121
|Property and equipment, net
|3,140
|2,858
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|3,292
|2,094
|Other assets
|2,751
|2,644
|Deferred tax assets, net
|-
|1,770
|Long-term restricted cash
|234
|569
|Total assets
|$
|29,993
|$
|36,056
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Commissions and incentives payable
|$
|7,118
|$
|8,642
|Accrued expenses
|3,128
|3,832
|Deferred revenue
|3,086
|3,027
|Accounts payable
|2,410
|2,070
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|1,671
|1,178
|Taxes payable
|1,029
|1,788
|Current notes payable
|-
|84
|Current portion of finance lease liabilities
|293
|275
|Total current liabilities
|18,735
|20,896
|Long-term notes payable, excluding current portion
|2,750
|2,900
|Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion
|2,253
|1,576
|Other long-term liabilities
|1,340
|1,390
|Finance lease liabilities, excluding current portion
|388
|680
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|9,750
|-
|Total liabilities
|35,216
|27,442
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)
|Shareholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding
|-
|-
| Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 99,000,000 shares authorized, 2,742,857 shares issued and
1,900,930 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2,742,857 shares issued and
1,884,814 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|33,032
|33,027
|Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|(14,024
|)
|1,189
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(4,669
|)
|(5,666
|)
| Treasury stock, at average cost, 841,927 shares as of December 31, 2025 and 858,043 shares
as of December 31, 2024
|(19,562
|)
|(19,936
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|(5,223
|)
|8,614
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|29,993
|$
|36,056
| MANNATECH, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share information)
|For the three months ended
|For the years ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|26,635
|$
|29,007
|$
|108,038
|$
|117,866
|Cost of sales
|6,584
|5,643
|27,079
|26,406
|Gross profit
|20,051
|23,364
|80,959
|91,460
|Operating expenses:
|Commissions and incentives
|10,415
|12,072
|41,727
|48,309
|Selling and administrative expenses
|9,793
|10,428
|39,658
|41,722
|Total operating expenses
|20,208
|22,500
|81,385
|90,031
|(Loss) income from operations
|(157
|)
|864
|(426
|)
|1,429
|Interest expense, net
|(127
|)
|(83
|)
|(406
|)
|(279
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|494
|2,095
|(2,057
|)
|2,590
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|210
|2,876
|(2,889
|)
|3,740
|Income tax provision
|(11,505
|)
|(614
|)
|(12,324
|)
|(1,250
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(11,295
|)
|$
|2,262
|$
|(15,213
|)
|$
|2,490
|Income (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|$
|(5.94
|)
|$
|1.20
|$
|(8.00
|)
|$
|1.32
|Diluted
|$
|(5.94
|)
|$
|1.20
|$
|(8.00
|)
|$
|1.32
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|1,901
|1,885
|1,901
|1,885
|Diluted
|1,901
|1,885
|1,901
|1,885
Net sales by region for the fiscal year 2025 and 2024 were as follows (in millions, except percentages):
|December 31,
|Region
|2025
|2024
|Americas
|$
|32.5
|30.1
|%
|$
|39.7
|33.7
|%
|Asia/Pacific
|66.4
|61.5
|%
|69.0
|58.5
|%
|EMEA
|9.1
|8.4
|%
|9.2
|7.8
|%
|Total net sales
|$
|108.0
|100.0
|%
|$
|117.9
|100.0
|%
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Sales, Gross Profit and Income from Operations in Constant Dollars)
To supplement its financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), Mannatech discloses operating results that have been adjusted to exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, including changes in: Net Sales, Gross Profit, and Income from Operations. It refers to these adjusted financial measures as Constant dollar items, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes these measures provide investors with an additional perspective on trends. To exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, it calculates current year results and prior year results at a constant exchange rate, which is the prior year's rate. Currency impact is determined as the difference between the actual GAAP results and the recalculated results for the current year at the Constant dollar rates.
The tables below reconcile fiscal year 2025 and 2024 Constant dollar net sales, gross profit and income from operations to GAAP net sales, gross profit and income from operations. (in millions, except percentages):
|Year ended
|2025
|2024
|Constant $ Change
|GAAP
|Non-GAAP
|GAAP
|Measure:
|Translation
|Measure:
|Measure:
|Total $
|Adjustment
|Constant $
|Total $
|Dollar
|Percent
|Net sales
|$
|108.0
|$
|1.9
|$
|109.9
|$
|117.9
|$
|(8.0
|)
|(6.8
|)%
|Gross profit
|$
|81.0
|$
|1.4
|$
|82.4
|$
|91.5
|$
|(9.1
|)
|(9.9
|)%
|Loss from operations
|$
|(0.4
|)
|$
|0.5
|$
|0.1
|$
|1.4
|$
|(1.3
|)
|(93.0
|)%
| MANNATECH, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
|For the years ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(15,213
|)
|$
|2,490
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,092
|1,534
|Non-cash operating lease expense
|1,572
|1,541
|Provision for inventory losses
|120
|777
|Reversal of allowance for credit losses
|(128
|)
|(312
|)
|Loss on disposal of assets
|-
|2
|Gain on disposal of subsidiary
|-
|(228
|)
|Unrealized loss (gain) from foreign exchange
|1,563
|(3,257
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|379
|291
|Deferred income taxes
|11,520
|(159
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|173
|344
|Income tax receivable
|4
|(277
|)
|Inventories
|313
|2,474
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|835
|2,094
|Deferred commissions
|(19
|)
|859
|Other assets
|(226
|)
|625
|Accounts payable
|315
|(1,857
|)
|Accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities
|(2,912
|)
|(4,289
|)
|Taxes payable
|(781
|)
|451
|Commissions and incentives payable
|(1,628
|)
|887
|Deferred revenue
|58
|(1,729
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(2,963
|)
|2,261
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|(1,353
|)
|(297
|)
|Proceeds from sale of assets
|-
|12
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,353
|)
|(285
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from notes payable
|-
|3,600
|Repayment of note payable
|(234
|)
|-
|Repayment of finance lease obligations and other financing obligations
|(327
|)
|(1,639
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(561
|)
|1,961
|Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(669
|)
|(809
|)
|(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(5,546
|)
|3,128
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the year
|12,515
|9,387
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the year
|$
|6,969
|$
|12,515
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment