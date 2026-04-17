Mannatech Reports Financial Results For Fourth Quarter And Year Ended 2025

Fourth Quarter Results

Fourth quarter net sales for 2025 were $26.6 million, a decrease of $2.4 million, or 8.2%, as compared to $29.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. During the fourth quarter, the Company's net sales declined 7.6% on a Constant dollar basis (a Non-GAAP financial measure); unfavorable foreign exchange during the fourth quarter caused a decrease of $0.2 million in net sales as compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales decreased to 75.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to 80.5% for the same period in 2024.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, overall selling and administrative expenses decreased by $0.6 million to $9.8 million, as compared to $10.4 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease in selling and administrative expenses consisted primarily of a $0.2 million decrease in legal and consulting fees, a $0.1 million decrease in travel and entertainment costs, a $0.1 million decrease in bad debt, a $0.1 million decrease in miscellaneous administrative expenses and a $0.1 million decrease in warehouse costs.

Fourth quarter operating loss for 2025 was $0.2 million as compared to operating income of $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fourth quarter net loss was $11.3 million, or $5.94 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2025, as compared to net income of $2.3 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2024. The higher net income in 2024 was a result of foreign currency exchange gains.

Year End Results

Net sales for 2025 were $108.0 million, a decrease of $9.9 million, or 8.3%, as compared to $117.9 million in 2024. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations had an overall unfavorable impact on 2025 net sales, reducing revenue by approximately $1.9 million compared to the prior year. On a Constant dollar basis (a Non-GAAP financial measure), net sales declined 6.8% in 2025 as compared to 2024. A significant portion of the revenue decline-approximately 15% of the total decrease in North America-was attributable to the implementation of a new ordering system, which negatively impacted sales.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales decreased to 74.9% for 2025, as compared to 77.6% for 2024 largely due to increased costs related to supply chain challenges, including increased product costs and increased freight costs.

For the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, overall selling and administrative expenses were $39.6 million and $41.7 million, respectively. The decrease of $2.1 million primarily includes a $1.6 million decrease in payroll related costs, $0.6 million decrease in warehouse costs, a $0.1 million decrease in travel and entertainment, a $0.1 million decrease in charitable contributions, a $0.1 million decrease in miscellaneous administrative expenses, which was offset by a $0.4 million increase in marketing costs.

Operating loss was $0.4 million in 2025 as compared to an operating income of $1.4 million in 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded an income tax provision of $12.3 million. The provision primarily reflects (i) the recognition of valuation allowances in certain jurisdictions based on updated assessments of the realizability of deferred tax assets, driven by changes in the expected mix of earnings across jurisdictions, and (ii) the recording of a deferred tax liability related to outside basis differences in certain foreign subsidiaries

The combined DTA allowance adjustment and DTL recorded resulted in an additional $11.5 million charge to deferred tax expense, bringing the total net deferred tax position from a net deferred tax asset of $1.8 million at December 31, 2024, to a net deferred tax liability of $9.7 million at December 31, 2025.

Management notes that the DTL recorded as of December 31,2025, reflects the Company's current assessment of the provision under ASC 740-30 with respect to undistributed earnings of foreign subsidiaries and does not represent a current cash tax obligation. The Company continues to evaluate available planning strategies and structural options to mitigate the long-term impact of its tax structure, including those related to intercompany balances and applicable tax treaties across its international subsidiary network

Primarily due to foreign exchange losses, other expense was $2.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2025. At December 31, 2024, other income was $2.6 million, primarily due to foreign exchange gains.

Net loss for 2025 was $15.2 million, or $8.00 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $2.5 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for 2024

As of December 31, 2025, the Company's cash and cash equivalents decreased to $6.2 million from $11.4 million as of December 31, 2024.

Landen Fredrick, President and CEO, acknowledged that "2025 was a challenging year for Mannatech, particularly in North America, where system-related issues affected our sales momentum. In the Asia/Pacific region, we also continued to face persistent economic challenges. However, we remain focused on implementing new revenue programs and incentives, operating as a lean organization, and carefully managing our expenses moving forward."

Liquidity and Cash Flow

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, Mannatech generated net sales of $108.0 million against a backdrop of broader macroeconomic pressures affecting the global direct-selling industry. While net sales reflected a year-over-year decline of $9.9 million compared to 2024, the Company responded with meaningful operational discipline, reducing total operating expenses by $8.6 million.

Gross profit of $81.0 million reflects a gross margin of 74.9%, demonstrating the continued strength and resilience of the Company's product economics. Operating loss from core business activities was $0.4 million, a near-breakeven result that underscores the effectiveness of cost management efforts relative to the revenue environment.

The reported net loss of $15.2 million is predominantly attributable to income tax charges of $12.3 million, which includes a non-cash deferred income tax expense of $11.5 million. These charges represent non-cash accounting adjustments and do not reflect operating cash consumption. The Company's net operating cash outflow of $2.8 million reflects primarily the timing of working capital settlements; underlying cash consumption before working capital movements was less than $1.1 million for the year.

During the year ended December 31, 2025, management made significant progress in reducing aged payables, strengthening vendor relationships and improving the overall quality of the balance sheet. Finance lease obligations were substantially reduced, with repayments declining from $1.6 million in 2024 to $0.3 million in 2025, reflecting a meaningfully lighter obligation profile.

The Company ended the fiscal year with $7.0 million in cash and cash equivalents. Management remains focused on operational efficiency, global market development, and prudent capital stewardship as the Company navigates the current business environment.

Management's Statement

The Company experienced an increase in costs during the period, driven by a combination of factors including rising tariffs, global supply chain pressures, and the broader geopolitical climate. Evolving trade policies and the imposition of new or expanded tariffs have contributed to higher input costs, increased logistics expenses, and greater supplier pricing volatility. These dynamics, amplified by ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, have placed incremental pressure on our cost structure and margins. The Company continues to monitor these developments closely and is actively pursuing mitigation strategies, including supplier diversification, pricing adjustments, and operational efficiencies. However, our ability to fully offset these impacts may be constrained by operational capacity, supplier limitations, and continued market volatility, particularly in the near term. Should geopolitical tensions and trade policy conditions persist or deteriorate further, there could be a continued adverse effect on our costs, margins, and overall financial performance.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release and related tables include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including a presentation of Constant dollar measures. The Company discloses operating results that have been adjusted to exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, including changes in: Net Sales, Gross Profit, and Income from Operations.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors because they are an indicator of the strength and performance of ongoing business operations. The constant currency figures are financial measures used by management to provide investors with an additional perspective on trends. Although management believes the non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of their business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an exclusive alternative to accompanying GAAP financial measures. Please see the accompanying table entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor statement

This release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of phrases or terminology such as“may,”“will,”“should,” "hope,"“could,”“would,”“expects,”“plans,”“intends,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“approximates,”“predicts,”“projects,”“potential,” and“continues” or other similar words or the negative of such terminology. Similarly, descriptions of Mannatech's objectives, strategies, plans, goals or targets contained herein are also considered forward-looking statements. Mannatech believes this release should be read in conjunction with all of its filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and cautions its readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to certain events, risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Some of these factors include, among others, Mannatech's inability to attract and retain associates and members, increases in competition, litigation, regulatory changes, and its planned growth into new international markets. Although Mannatech believes that the expectations, statements, and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cautions readers to always consider all of the risk factors and any other cautionary statements carefully in evaluating each forward-looking statement in this release, as well as those set forth in its latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its current reports on Form 8-K. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release.

^ Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform that is separate from its network marketing model.

Individuals interested in Mannatech's products or in exploring its business opportunity can learn more at Mannatech.

Contact Information:

Erin K. Barta

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

214-724-3378

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