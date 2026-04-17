Pi Mainnet Moves Toward Protocol 22 With April 27 Set For Node Updates

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Pi Mainnet is moving toward Protocol 22, with April 27 set as the deadline tied to node readiness. The update puts fresh attention on Pi Node, which supports network security and transaction flow on desktop devices.

The move also renews focus on Pi's long-running node plan. Pi's own notice says parts of its early node document may not be up to date, yet the role of nodes remains clear.

Pi Node Remains Central to the Network Design

Pi Node is the fourth role in the Pi ecosystem.

It runs on laptops and desktops, while mobile users keep using the Pi app.

The system does not use proof of work like Bitcoin. Instead, Pi says it uses a model based on the Stellar Consensus Protocol.

Under that design, nodes form trusted groups called quorum slices. They agree on transactions only when trusted nodes reach agreement.

Pi says this trust model connects with security circles from mobile miners. Those circles help form a wider trust graph for validation.

Protocol 22 Deadline Brings Node Readiness Into Focus

With the April 27 deadline now in focus, node reliability becomes a key part of the discussion. Pi has said nodes help validate transactions and submit them to the blockchain.

SuperNodes carry a larger role in the network. They reach consensus, write transactions to the ledger, and keep other nodes updated.

Pi also says selected node operators must meet technical and account checks. These include uptime, internet stability, hardware capacity, and KYC after invitation.

The project has also said one account should run only one node. That rule links node participation to the same account used on the mobile app.

Pi Keeps a Phased Path for Node Development

Pi's node plan has followed a staged testnet path. It began with a selection stage, then moved into revision work, and then live testnet activity.

In the selection stage, Pi assessed devices, connection quality, and software setup. The aim was to learn what was needed for a stable and secure network.

During the revision stage, Pi used a centralized layer for faster testing. The company said this helped it simulate many network conditions and stress the consensus model.

Pi has also said that this layer would be removed for mainnet after testing. That point matters as the network now moves around the Protocol 22 deadline.

Pi's notice also says mainnet nodes are under a firewall during the Enclosed Network period. It adds that broader community access is planned for the Open Network period.

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