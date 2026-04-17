Ambassador Of Belarus D.Krasouski Meets State Minister On Agricultural Investment And Input Supply Development Sector Of Ethiopia

On April 16, 2026 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Kenya and Ethiopia (concurrently), Dzmitry Krasouski, met with the State Minister on Agricultural Investment and Input Supply Development Sector of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Sofiya Kassa.

The parties discussed ways to intensify cross-sectoral cooperation, including a range of issues relating to the mechanisation of agriculture in Ethiopia through the use of Belarusian technologies, equipment and financing mechanisms.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.