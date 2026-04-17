GT Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Cameron Green's 79-Run Knock Sparks Debate Over Strike Rotation At Death

After early struggles in the IPL 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Cameron Green produced a strong comeback with a fine fifty in the clash against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, April 17.

After opting to bat first by KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane, the visitors were bundled out for 180 in 20 overs, setting a 181-run target for the hosts to chase. Cameron Green led the batting wth a knock of 79 off 55 balls, including 7 fours and 4 sixes, at a strike rate of 143.64. The second-best performance was Rovman Powell, who scored 27 off 20 balls.

For GT, Kagiso Rabada led the bowling attack with a spell of 3/29 at an economy rate of 7.20 in four overs. Mohammed Siraj (2/23) and Ashok Sharma (2/45) picked up two wickets each, while Prasidh Krishna (1/41) and Rashid Khan (1/44) also chipped in with crucial breakthroughs.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Green's maiden fifty powers KKR to 180 against Gujarat

Green's Knock and Strike Rotation at Death Overs Under Focus

Heading into the match against the Gujarat Titans, Cameron Green's form is under scrutiny due to his early struggles in the season, where he scored just 56 runs at an average of 14 in five matches. Green walked in to bat after Angkrishn Raghuvanshi's dismissal at 21/2 before KKR were reduced to 32/3 after Tim Seifert's dismissal.

The Australian all-rounder was joined by Rovman Powell to steady the KKR's ship. Cameron Green was struggling to get into his rhythm as he scored 27 off 29 balls at a strike rate of 93.10 before he accelerated the innings to complete his first fifty of the season in 34 balls, scoring 24 runs off just 5 balls, increasing the strike rate to 150.0.

Making a strong statement Cameron Green getting a move on for #KKR Updates ▶️ #TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #GTvKKR | @KKRiders twitter/utzOHFRbGx

- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2026

, #CameronGreen connects, clears the ropes, & sends it crashing onto the car for a MAXIMUM! #TATAIPL | #IPLRivalryWeek 2026 ➡️ #GTvKKR | LIVE NOW twitter/pt2NYUGhQr

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 17, 2026

Green formed a crucial 55-run stand for the fourth wicket with Powell before his dismissal at 87/4. Thereafter, the all-rounder was a lone warrior, though he received support from Ramandeep Singh, with whom he took KKR past the 150-run mark before his dismissal at 165/7. Earlier, KKR had been reduced to 148/6 after the dismissals of Anukul Roy (8) and Rinku Singh (9).

,. ✨Against the tide, Cameron Green played a masterful knock to keep the fight alive for #KKR! #TATAIPL | #IPLRivalryWeek 2026 ➡️ #GTvKKR | LIVE NOW twitter/kul10YKtnh

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 17, 2026

In the death overs, Cameron Green was still at the crease, but was not given enough strike to fully capitalize on the final overs, as KKR struggled to accelerate beyond the 180-run mark after being 148/5 after 15 overs. By the end of the 15th over, the Australian all-rounder was batting on 75 off 44 balls at a strike rate of 170.45.

However, after 15 overs, Green faced only 11 balls and scored just 4 runs, as KKR lost a flurry of wickets, including that of Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, and Kartik Tyagi, and new incoming batters consumed most of the deliveries instead of giving the strike back to a settled Green.

Big Question Marks at the Death

Though Cameron Green returned to his form after early struggles, the Australian all-rounder's late-overs strike management came under scrutiny as KKR failed to push for a big total, despite having a set batter at the crease, ultimately finishing with 180 in 20 overs.

Fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), were divided, with some praising Cameron Green's comeback knock, but many questioning his strike rotation at the death, arguing he should have faced more deliveries in the final overs.

Others blamed the KKR's lower-order batters for poor strike management and missed opportunities to maximize the total.

People appreciating cameron green knock The same guy even after playing 10 overs he was unable to hit a single shot to rashid khad in last over Kohli in place of him, whole internet would have blown up

- ⛦ (@sb7bh) April 17, 2026

Cameron Green played a brilliant innings today, but he should have taken more of the strike in the last few overs, especially while batting with the tail - probably a lack of game awareness under pressure, I guess.#GTvsKKR India Knight Riders (@the_deportista_) April 17, 2026

KKR finish at 180 Big question marks at the death Why didn't Cameron Green face more in the last 2 overs?Why were Rinku / Anukul / Ramandeep / Narine taking risks while Green was at the non-striker's end?KKR messed it up in the final phase....They had momentum but... twitter/Emgw9cfwkC

- Bijendra B Rajput (@brajput868) April 17, 2026

Cameron Green completely bottled it at the end of the innings, and honestly the whole team looked clueless. Proper embarrassing performance this season. #ipl2026

- Krishna Haranath (@iamharnad) April 17, 2026

Cameron Green played well today, but his game awareness was zero. In fact, every KKR player lacked game awareness today. This team has no planning, they are just playing on pure guesswork and luck.

- Mr. AM (@micnestler) April 17, 2026

People appreciating cameron green knock The same guy even after playing 10 overs he was unable to hit a single shot to rashid khad in last over Kohli in place of him, whole internet would have blown up

- ⛦ (@sb7bh) April 17, 2026

Cam Green should've kept most of the strike after Anukul Roy got out!

- The Tamizh Writer (@tamizhwriter) April 17, 2026

After 15 overs Cam green just face 3 deliveries

- Rushikesh Vadolkar (@RVadolkar) April 17, 2026

Cameron green batted like a tailender in the death overs

- Stupidity Daily (@Adil45160212) April 17, 2026

Cameron Green played a brilliant knock❤️ But He was Standing Alone Tonight KKR Batters Disappointed At next Level Didnt even Gave strike to Green❌Rinku's Form is very Much Concerning should he be Dropped From KKR 11?#GTvsKKR twitter/UmL42WWU3D

- SaddaPbks (@SaddaPbks) April 17, 2026

In the ongoing IPL 2026, Cameron Green has amassed 135 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 27.00 and a strike rate of 143.61 in six matches. In his IPL career, Green has aggregated 842 runs, including a century and 3 fifties, at an average of 38.27 and a strike rate of 151.98 in 35 matches.

Also Read: Big Price Tag, Quiet Returns': KKR's Cameron Green's ₹25.2 Crore IPL 2026 Struggles Continue