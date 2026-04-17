Umerov, Indian FM Discuss Frontline Situation, Prospects For Peace Negotiations

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Umerov reported this on Telegram.

"We discussed the current situation on the front line, the progress of negotiations, and the prospects for achieving a just, lasting, and sustainable peace for Ukraine," Umerov said.

The parties also focused on the development of bilateral cooperation and the implementation of agreements set out in the Joint Statement of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi following his visit to Ukraine in August 2024.

Umerov meets Turkish officials on talks with Russia and Ukrainian POWs

"We look forward to further strengthening bilateral cooperation," Umerov emphasized.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Umerov also held a meeting in Delhi with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Photo: Umerov, Telegram