KP CM Calls For Lawyers' Role, Sets Deadline For 'Transparent Trial'

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Speaking at a lawyers' jirga in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Suhail Afridi urged the legal community to play an effective and active role in the current situation, emphasizing that the nation is looking towards them.

He said that lawyers possess legal expertise and power, which should be used for truth and justice. He also expressed concern that lawyers are being presented in military courts to pressure them, calling it a worrying development.

The Chief Minister outlined the future course of action, stating that the cases of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi are scheduled for April 22, and it is essential to ensure a transparent trial in these cases.

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He further announced that a lawyers' jirga will be held in Karachi on April 27. If a transparent trial is not ensured by May 5, a nationwide pen-down strike will be observed on May 6.

He stressed the need for supremacy of the Constitution and law, transparent justice, and protection of fundamental rights, adding that an effective response within constitutional limits has now become inevitable.

He warned that if voices are not raised against injustice today, the consequences could become more severe, and targeting one political party could pose a threat to the entire system.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern over the treatment of Imran Khan and his wife, stating that they should be provided facilities in accordance with their fundamental rights. He claimed that despite Islamabad High Court judges allowing a meeting, the superintendent of Adiala Jail did not comply, which is a serious matter.

He said that if government officials do not implement court orders, it undermines the rule of law. He also mentioned that he went to meet a judge but was unable to do so despite waiting for a long time.

The Chief Minister clarified that his struggle will remain within constitutional and legal boundaries. He stated that he does not believe in taking up arms or any unconstitutional actions, but will continue every possible effort to protect the Constitution and law.

Concluding his speech, he said that efforts will be intensified in the current situation and reaffirmed that the struggle for the supremacy of the Constitution and law will continue, as injustice cannot last forever and justice ultimately prevails.