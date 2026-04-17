Dental Lasers Transform Gum Surgery With Faster Recovery And Minimal Discomfort

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 15, 2026 9:15 am - Laser-assisted gum procedures are helping patients heal faster with less pain, reduced bleeding, and improved precision compared to traditional surgical methods.

Brand Name: University Periodontal Associates

Periodontist: Dr. Erick E. Di Matteo

Location: Houston, Texas

Advancements in dental technology are reshaping the patient experience, particularly in periodontal care. University Periodontal Associates in Houston, Texas, is highlighting the growing role of laser dentistry in gum surgery, where innovative techniques are significantly reducing recovery time while improving overall treatment outcomes.

Led by Dr. Erick E. Di Matteo, a trusted Houston periodontist, the practice is educating patients on how dental lasers are transforming procedures that were once associated with extended healing periods and postoperative discomfort. Traditional gum surgery typically involves scalpels and sutures, which can result in swelling, bleeding, and longer recovery durations. In contrast, laser-assisted procedures offer a minimally invasive alternative that prioritizes patient comfort and efficiency.

Dental lasers work by emitting concentrated light energy that precisely targets diseased or damaged gum tissue. This high level of accuracy allows periodontists to remove infected areas while preserving as much healthy tissue as possible. As a result, the surrounding gums experience less trauma, which directly contributes to faster healing times.

One of the most significant benefits of laser gum surgery is its ability to simultaneously cauterize tissue during the procedure. This process reduces bleeding and eliminates the need for traditional sutures in many cases. By sealing blood vessels and nerve endings, lasers also help minimize postoperative pain and sensitivity, allowing patients to resume normal activities more quickly.

In addition to reducing discomfort, laser technology lowers the risk of infection. The laser's energy effectively sterilizes the treatment area, decreasing bacterial presence and promoting a cleaner healing environment. This is particularly important in periodontal care, where infection control plays a critical role in long-term oral health.

Dr. Di Matteo emphasizes that patients undergoing laser-assisted gum procedures often report shorter recovery periods compared to conventional methods. Many individuals experience less swelling and require fewer follow-up visits, making the treatment both time-efficient and cost-effective over the long term.

Another advantage lies in the precision of the technology. Laser dentistry enables targeted treatment, which supports better aesthetic outcomes by maintaining natural gum contours. This is especially beneficial for procedures involving gum reshaping or the treatment of periodontal disease in visible areas of the smile.

University Periodontal Associates continues to integrate advanced techniques into patient care, ensuring that individuals in Houston have access to modern, evidence-based periodontal treatments. As awareness of laser dentistry grows, more patients are seeking out these minimally invasive options to improve both their oral health and overall treatment experience.

With reduced downtime, enhanced comfort, and improved clinical precision, dental lasers are redefining what patients can expect from gum surgery-making recovery faster, smoother, and more predictable than ever before.