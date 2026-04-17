Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) Investigated For Potential Federal Securities Laws Violations Lowey Dannenberg, P.C.
On February 5, 2026, Hub Group announced that it would restate its financial statements for the first, second, and third quarters of 2025 due to an error that resulted in the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable. The Company disclosed that the total reduction to accounts payable and purchased transportation costs related to the identified error was $77 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The Company delayed its full earnings release and stated that it is continuing to assess the potential impact on its financial statements for 2023 and 2024, indicating the scope of the accounting errors may extend beyond 2025.
“Our investigation concerns whether the company and its executives provided investors with accurate and complete information about the company,” said attorney Andrea Farah, Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. partner and head of the firm's securities practice.If you suffered a loss of more than $50,000 in Hub Group securities, and wish to participate, or learn more about your eligibility, click here
About Lowey Dannenberg
Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.
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Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
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SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg
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