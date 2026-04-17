403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GBP/JPY Forex Signal 17/04: GBP Pressures 216 (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Potential signal
- I am a buyer at an hourly close above 216, with a stop at 214. I would aim for 220.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment