Dime To Release Earnings On April 23, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAUPPAUGE, N. Y., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime (NYSE: DCOM) (the "Company") today announced that the Company expects to release its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, before the open of the U.S. equity markets on Thursday, April 23, 2026. The Company will conduct a conference call at 9:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 23, 2026, during which President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Stuart Lubow, will discuss the Company's first quarter financial performance. There will be a question-and-answer period after the CEO remarks.

Participants may access the conference call via webcast using this link: Webcast Link Here. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this Registration Link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a one-time confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call. All participants are encouraged to dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available on-demand which will be available for 12 months.

ABOUT DIME

Dime is a New York State-charted trust company with approximately $15 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share on Greater Long Island (1).

Investor Relations Contact:

Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909

Email: ...

1 Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for commercial banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.