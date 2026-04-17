2026 NAB Show Opens Tomorrow, Uniting Global Media Leaders To Shape The Future Of Storytelling

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEO of Zhong, one of YouTube's most-watched creators with 70 million subscribers and 95 million followers on all platforms, joins program

Washington, D.C., April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 NAB Show Saturday, April 18, with the show floor and exhibits opening on April 19, highlighting the most innovative companies and bringing together the world's most influential voices across media, entertainment and technology for the industry's premier global event.

As the only platform that convenes broadcasters, media companies, content creators and technology innovators at scale, NAB Show continues its century-long legacy as the catalyst for innovation, growth and deal-making in a rapidly evolving, multi-platform world.

From artificial intelligence and the creator economy to sports, streaming and cloud transformation, NAB Show is where the tools, talent and ideas driving the future of storytelling converge.

“NAB Show is where the global media ecosystem comes together not just to explore what's next-but to build it,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president, National Association of Broadcasters.“This year's Show reflects the accelerating pace of innovation and the expanding universe of storytellers shaping the industry.”

Recently added to the lineup of speakers is

Powering Storytellers at Every Level

The 2026 NAB Show delivers unparalleled access to the technologies, insights and connections fueling content creation and distribution across every platform:



1,100+ exhibitors, showcasing the latest innovations from industry leaders, including Sony, Canon, Ross Video, Blackmagic Design, Adobe, Google Cloud, AT&T and AWS

About 550 sessions

More 630 speakers across 11 stages

Expanded Creator Lab Where the Business of Media Happens NAB Show remains the industry's most powerful marketplace for connection and commerce:



Attendees from 18,000+ companies, a significant increase from 12,000 in 2025, with 44% attending NAB Show for the first time



23% international participation, underscoring the Show's global reach

New dedicated networking environments What's New in 2026: Expanded Programming and Content Reflecting the Industry's Future



Four-day Sports Summit



New enterprise-focused track



Business of Media and Entertainment



Significantly expanded Creator Lab programming Central Hall



Emphasis on AI, cloud workflows media asset protection, with deeper integration across sessions and exhibits An Elevated Show Floor Experience





Reimagined TV & Radio HQ





Two AI Pavilions





New and enhanced networking environments





Completion of Las Vegas Convention Center renovations, delivering a more modern, connected and intuitive campus Additional highlights this year include CineCentral Central Hall AWS Cloud Court Challenge Smarter Navigation and Networking The new NAB Show mobile app







Personalized recommendations based on interests







Simplified campus navigation







Ability to favorite exhibitors and sessions







Secure QR-based contact exchange





One-to-one attendee messaging for meaningful connections Over 630 industry leaders 11 stages, featuring trailblazers who are capitalizing on new ways audiences consume content, with notable speakers







Nate Bargatze







Kevin Coggins







Mark Fischbach aka Markiplier







Marcus Jones







Erin McFarlane







Jon Miller







John Ourand







Jeff Probst







Pojo Riegert







Mo Rocca







Oscar Sanchez





JB Smoove The Industry's Catalyst for Innovation From its historic roots to its role at the forefront of digital transformation, NAB Show continues to define the future of media. By bringing together the entire ecosystem - from global enterprises to independent creators - it enables discovery, collaboration and business growth at an unmatched scale. The 2026 NAB Show takes place April 18–22 in Las Vegas, with exhibits open April 19–22. Register at NABShow EM153 can get a free Show Floor Pass Resources for press, including photos, b-roll and complimentary registration for accredited media, are available on the NAB Show press resources page About NAB Show NAB Show is the premier global event powering the future of broadcast, media and entertainment, April 18–22, 2026 (exhibits April 19–22), in Las Vegas. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, it convenes creators, technologists, exhibitors and decision-makers exploring breakthroughs in AI, the creator economy, sports, streaming and cloud. With curated destinations, immersive education and unmatched networking, NAB Show delivers both discovery and deal-making, attracting buyers with real influence. From its century-long legacy to today's multi-platform world, NAB Show remains the catalyst for innovation. Learn more at About NAB The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at Attachment Jonathan Liu on Building Creator Empires CONTACT: Matt Raymond National Association of Broadcasters 202-429-4194...

