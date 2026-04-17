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Carsten: What The Middle East War Means For The Economy Right Now
(MENAFN- ING) The war in the Middle East is starting to have serious consequences for economies around the world. We're not yet predicting a recession, but it's going to hammer growth and increase inflation. Carsten Brzeski says accurately predicting what's going to happen next, however, is a fool's game
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