'Maine Crack Kar Liya': Bisleri Cracks The Hydration Strategy With Punjab Kings

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Bisleri International continues to build on its largest-ever cricket season association with a high-energy, digital-first campaign in collaboration with Punjab Kings. Rooted in cultural relevance, the brand has unveiled a cinematic digital film featuring fan-favourite cricketers Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, and Ben Dwarshuis.

Bisleri cracks the hydration strategy with Punjab Kings

With Punjab Kings, Bisleri delivers a film that builds like a breakthrough moment in the boardroom. Featuring Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, and Ben Dwarshuis, the narrative begins with Shreyas declaring,“ Maine crack kar liya,” instantly sparking a sense of urgency among the players.

The tension builds as the players master the #BottleFlip, a challenge requiring steady nerves to land the bottle on its base, before flipping into a clever reveal. The“breakthrough” turns out to be something far simpler: the idea that balanced hydration is the ultimate key to winning. Blending humour with a relatable insight, the film draws a playful link between balance and performance, landing on a simple truth: when hydration is right, everything else tends to follow.

Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales & Marketing, Bisleri International, added,“We are delighted to partner with Punjab Kings to place hydration at the centre of the cultural conversation. Our latest reveal swaps high-decibel shouting for a smart and playful boardroom face-off with Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, and Ben Dwarshuis, proving that the ultimate 'breakthrough' is actually just a well-timed sip. By combining this clever narrative with the #BottleFlip, we're shifting from passive ads to immersive storytelling that is sure to strike a chord with the digital-first cricket audience.”

Commenting on the association, Mr Satish Menon, CEO, Punjab Kings, said,“Our partnership with Bisleri goes beyond visibility. It's about creating engaging experiences for fans. The film captures the spirit of the game in a light-hearted yet impactful way, and we're excited to see how audiences respond to it.”

The campaign is conceptualised and executed by Bisleri's in-house creative team.

Earlier this season, Bisleri announced its largest-ever cricket association, partnering with five leading franchises to strengthen its presence in the sports hydration space. Through a mix of on-ground visibility, digital storytelling, and franchise-led content, the brand continues to reinforce its leadership while connecting with millions of fans across the country.

Link to the film:

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 54 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and neighboring countries. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavors, such as Pop, Rev, Limonata. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform – Bisleri @Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit .