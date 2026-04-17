Jennifer Gilbert Sends Works To Sotheby's To Fund Detroit Nonprofit Lumana

MENAFN - USA Art News) Jennifer Gilbert's Sotheby's sale will fund a new Detroit arts nonprofit

A tightly selected group of works from entrepreneur and philanthropist Jennifer Gilbert's collection will come to auction at Sotheby's this spring, with proceeds directed to Lumana, the Detroit-based arts nonprofit she is developing. The sale will be divided between Sotheby's May contemporary sales and its June design auction, and the lineup is built around a handful of recognizable names that still carry weight with collectors.

At the top of the group is Joan Mitchell's Loom II (1976), which carries an estimate of $5 million to $7 million. Kenneth Noland's Circle (1958) is expected to bring $4 million to $6 million; if it reaches that range, it would establish a new high-water mark for the artist. Works by George Rickey and Harry Bertoia complete the offering, reinforcing the sale's emphasis on midcentury abstraction and design.

That focus is not accidental. In a market where demand has softened outside the highest tier, established postwar names remain among the most reliable categories. Sotheby's has framed the group as a survey of American innovation across painting, sculpture, and design, but the practical logic is straightforward: these are works that can still perform.

The philanthropic destination gives the sale a second layer of significance. Lumana is being developed in Stanton Yards, in Detroit's Little Village neighborhood, with early programming set to involve Cranbrook Art Museum. Gilbert said the project is meant to support both programming and a permanent space, and described Detroit as a city with a deep art and design history as well as a vibrant contemporary scene. She also noted that the city is recognized as the first UNESCO City of Design in the United States.

The collection will be on view in Sotheby's New York galleries ahead of the May auctions, offering a preview of a sale that links market-tested modernism to a civic-minded outcome.