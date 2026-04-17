Precision Oncology Is Shifting Toward Combination Strategies, Ultimately Changing How New Therapies Are Built

Targeted cancer therapies are increasingly being paired with immunotherapy and chemotherapy to improve outcomes across multiple tumor types First-in-class PP2A inhibitor LB-100 is designed to enhance treatment response by disrupting cancer cell repair mechanisms and boosting immune activity Ongoing clinical trials are exploring LB-100 across solid tumors, including ovarian and colorectal cancers, where unmet need remains high

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Cancer treatment is entering a phase where the question is no longer which single therapy works best, but how treatments can be combined to improve outcomes. Across oncology, resistance and relapse remain persistent challenges, and the industry's response has been increasingly clear: multi-drug regimens targeting different biological pathways are delivering results that single agents cannot.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) is advancing a first-in-class compound designed to fit directly into that model. Rather than developing a standalone therapy, the company is focused on enhancing the effectiveness of existing treatments, specifically chemotherapy and...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LIXT are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/LIXT

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