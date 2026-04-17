Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) Gains Relevance As Inflation, Conflict And Central-Bank Demand Reshape Gold

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) and may include paid advertising.

Central bank gold buying has been unfolding against an international scenario that continues to favor safe-haven assets. Lahontan is working to build value through continued drilling, metallurgical work and project advancement. The company is showing a steady stream of updates this year, including drilling and key financing.

Gold's appeal rarely rests on a single catalyst, and the current environment is no exception. Rising geopolitical tension, stubborn inflation risk, elevated sovereign debt and continued official-sector buying are all feeding the case for a renewed gold cycle, a backdrop that helps explain why Lahontan Gold (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) is drawing attention as it advances four gold and silver properties in Nevada's Walker Lane, including its flagship Santa Fe Mine project

One reason the gold story still has momentum is that central banks have not meaningfully stepped away from the market. The World Gold Council reports that net central-bank demand reached 863 tonnes in 2025, far above the 2010–2021 annual average of 473 tonnes, and its broader...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LGCXF are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/LGCXF

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