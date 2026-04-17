Ubestmall LIMITED Launches Its Fully Upgraded 2026 Platform, Leading The Cryptocurrency Shopping Revolution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canada-based crypto-commerce platform accelerates global expansion with an enhanced ecosystem and pioneering collaboration model

Toronto, Canada, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cryptocurrency adoption continues to reshape global commerce, UBestmall has officially launched its fully upgraded 2026 platform, marking a major milestone in its mission to lead the cryptocurrency shopping revolution. As one of the earliest comprehensive e-commerce platforms to support crypto payments at scale, UBestmall is redefining how consumers and merchants connect across borders in the digital economy.









Designed to meet the growing demand for seamless, borderless shopping, the new UBestmall platform introduces enhanced system performance, improved user experience, and a more robust global collaboration framework. By leveraging cryptocurrency payments-represented by widely adopted stablecoins such as USDT-UBestmall continues to eliminate traditional payment friction and unlock truly global access to online retail.