91% Of U.S. Voters Want AI Regulated As Majority Say Harms Outweigh Benefits In New Verasight Poll

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A new national survey from Verasight, a nonpartisan survey research firm that collects verified, representative survey responses, finds that American voters are skeptical of artificial intelligence and overwhelmingly support government oversight, signaling growing political pressure as AI adoption accelerates.

In a survey of 2,840 verified U.S. voters:

- 52% say AI's harms outweigh its benefits, compared to 48% who say benefits outweigh harms.

- 91% support some level of government regulation, including 57% who support significant regulation.

- 78% believe AI will increase unemployment, the strongest area of consensus in the survey.

- Primary voters show the highest demand for regulation (71%), outpacing general election voters (59%) and non-voters (50%).

While AI adoption continues to expand across industries, the data suggests public sentiment is moving in the opposite direction with voters expressing concern about the risks and long-term implications of the technology.

“AI is one of the few issues where you're seeing near-universal agreement from voters, but with real intensity behind it,” said Ben Leff, CEO and Co-Founder of Verasight.“What's especially important is that the most engaged voters, the ones driving elections, are the most concerned. That's where policy pressure comes from.”

Support for regulation is both broad and bipartisan. A majority of Democrats (65%), Independents (54%), and Republicans (51%) support significant government regulation of AI, underscoring the cross-party nature of the issue.

When compared to other industries, AI ranks among the top priorities for oversight. Fifty-seven percent of voters support significant regulation of AI, second only to pharmaceuticals (61%), and well ahead of industries such as airlines (47%), stock trading (44%), and social media (28%). Despite years of scrutiny on social media platforms, voters now view AI as posing a more serious and immediate risk.

The survey also highlights a gap between voters and non-voters. Those who participate in elections are more likely to express skepticism about AI's benefits and more likely to support regulation, suggesting that policymakers may face stronger pressure from their actual constituents than broader public polling indicates.

Concern about job loss remains the most consistent finding across the data. Seventy-eight percent of respondents believe AI will increase unemployment, cutting across party lines, age groups, and education levels.

At the same time, Americans remain divided on AI's personal impact. Fifty-one percent say AI will improve their daily lives, while 49% say it will make things worse, reflecting a more uncertain and conflicted view of the technology.

When asked who should be responsible for AI safety, voters are split: 43% say companies developing AI, 28% say the government, and 26% say an independent third party, indicating no clear consensus on governance despite strong demand for oversight.

The survey was conducted by Verasight among 2,840 verified U.S. voters using commercial voter file data. The study includes demographic and political breakouts, including 2024 general election and primary voters, providing insight into the views of those most likely to influence public policy.

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About Verasight

Verasight is a nonpartisan survey research company founded to restore trust in survey data. Built by researchers and methodologists, Verasight combines multi-mode recruitment, 100% in-house data collection, and continuous verification to ensure every response comes from a real person. Its infrastructure powers academic research, government studies, and national media coverage, including polling data for ABC News, The Associated Press, CBS News, CNN, FOX News Media, and NBC News.