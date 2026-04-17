J&K Secures Third Rank In Mission Karmayogi During SADHANA Saptah

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, April 17 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir has secured the third rank nationally under 'Mission Karmayogi' during SADHANA Saptah, marking a major milestone in institutionalising continuous learning and competency-driven governance among the civil servants, officials said on Friday.

The recognition reflects the Union Territory's structured implementation of reforms under the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB).

With a focus on role-based capacity building, competency mapping and optimal use of the iGOT Karmayogi digital platform, Jammu and Kashmir has shown measurable progress in strengthening its administrative capacity.

According to the official data, 2,01,962 officials from the Union Territory have been onboarded on the platform, collectively achieving 4,13,722 course completions.

Of these, 2,74,511 completions were in AI-focused courses.

As many as 54,003 employees have completed more than one hour of learning while 37,309 officials have surpassed four hours, indicating deep engagement with the initiative.

The award was presented during the SADHANA Saptah Facilitation Ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh, presided over the event and felicitated the top-performing states, Union Territories and institutions.

Jammu and Kashmir General Administration Department Commissioner/Secretary, M. Raju, received the award on behalf of the government in the Union Territory.

In a notable achievement, the Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (JKIMPARD) was conferred a Special Award for becoming the first institution in the country to successfully complete the Capacity Building Plans (CBPs) across all the departments.

This sets a national benchmark in operationalising Mission Karmayogi objectives at the State/Union Territory level.

During SADHANA Saptah, the Union Territory administration ensured active participation through a structured and closely monitored approach.

The nodal officers were designated to oversee the engagement and ensure completion of the prescribed learning hours on the iGOT platform, strictly in line with the NPCSCB guidelines.

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo efficiently monitored the progress through regular reviews to ensure effective implementation of the ambitious programme.

Minister of State Jitendra Singh has consistently emphasised the strengthening capacity building and promoting good governance practices.

This commitment was reinforced at the recent Regional Conference in Jammu on holistic development of districts, which focused on integrated planning, enhanced capacity and improved governance outcomes at the grassroots level.

The recognition underscores the Jammu and Kashmir government's commitment towards building a competent, accountable and citizen-centric civil service, aligned with the vision of Mission Karmayogi Bharat.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has reiterated its resolve to further strengthen the capacity-building mechanisms and sustain reform momentum for improved public service delivery.