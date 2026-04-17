United States Manga Market By Type, Genre, Audience, Gender, Distribution Channel And Companies Analysis 2026-2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$5.26 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$19.57 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.7%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
2.1 Data Source
2.1.1 Primary Sources
2.1.2 Secondary Sources
2.2 Research Approach
2.2.1 Top-Down Approach
2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. United States Manga Market
5.1 Historical Market Trends
5.2 Market Forecast
6. Market Share
6.1 By Type
6.2 By Genre
6.3 By Audience
6.4 By Gender
6.5 By Distribution Channel
6.6 By States
7. Type
7.1 Printed
7.1.1 Market Analysis
7.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
7.2 Digital
7.2.1 Market Analysis
7.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
8. Genre
8.1 Action and Adventure
8.1.1 Market Analysis
8.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
8.2 Sci-Fi and Fantasy
8.2.1 Market Analysis
8.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
8.3 Sports
8.3.1 Market Analysis
8.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
8.4 Romance and Drama
8.4.1 Market Analysis
8.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Analysis
8.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
9. Audience
9.1 Children and Kids (Aged below 10 years)
9.1.1 Market Analysis
9.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
9.2 Teenagers (Aged between 10 to 16 years)
9.2.1 Market Analysis
9.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
9.3 Adults (Aged above 16 years)
9.3.1 Market Analysis
9.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
10. Gender
10.1 Male
10.1.1 Market Analysis
10.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
10.2 Female
10.2.1 Market Analysis
10.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
11. Distribution Channel
11.1 Offline
11.1.1 Market Analysis
11.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2 Online
11.2.1 Market Analysis
11.2.2 Market Size & Forecast
12. States
12.1 California
12.2 Texas
12.3 New York
12.4 Florida
12.5 Illinois
12.6 Pennsylvania
12.7 Ohio
12.8 Georgia
12.9 New Jersey
12.10 Washington
12.11 North Carolina
12.12 Massachusetts
12.13 Virginia
12.14 Michigan
12.15 Maryland
12.16 Colorado
12.17 Tennessee
12.18 Indiana
12.19 Arizona
12.20 Minnesota
12.21 Wisconsin
12.22 Missouri
12.23 Connecticut
12.24 South Carolina
12.25 Oregon
12.26 Louisiana
12.27 Alabama
12.28 Kentucky
12.29 Rest of United States
13. Porter's Five Analysis
13.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.3 Degree of Rivalry
13.4 Threat of New Entrants
13.5 Threat of Substitutes
14. SWOT Analysis
14.1 Strength
14.2 Weakness
14.3 Opportunity
14.4 Threat
15. Company Analysis
15.1 Akita Publishing Co. Ltd.
15.1.1 Overview
15.1.2 Key Persons
15.1.3 Recent Development
15.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.1.5 Revenue
15.2 Archie Comic Publications Inc.
15.2.1 Overview
15.2.2 Key Persons
15.2.3 Recent Development
15.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.2.5 Revenue
15.3 Bilibili Comics Pte. Ltd.
15.3.1 Overview
15.3.2 Key Persons
15.3.3 Recent Development
15.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Revenue
15.4 Futabasha Publishers Ltd.
15.4.1 Overview
15.4.2 Key Persons
15.4.3 Recent Development
15.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.4.5 Revenue
15.5 Good Smile Company Inc.
15.5.1 Overview
15.5.2 Key Persons
15.5.3 Recent Development
15.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.5.5 Revenue
15.6 Kadokawa Corporation
15.6.1 Overview
15.6.2 Key Persons
15.6.3 Recent Development
15.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.6.5 Revenue
15.7 Kodansha Ltd.
15.7.1 Overview
15.7.2 Key Persons
15.7.3 Recent Development
15.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.7.5 Revenue
15.8 Nihon Bungeisha Co. Ltd. (Media Do Co. Ltd.)
15.8.1 Overview
15.8.2 Key Persons
15.8.3 Recent Development
15.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.8.5 Revenue
15.9 Seven Seas Entertainment Inc.
15.9.1 Overview
15.9.2 Key Persons
15.9.3 Recent Development
15.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.9.5 Revenue
15.10 Shogakukan Inc. (Hitotsubashi Group)
15.10.1 Overview
15.10.2 Key Persons
15.10.3 Recent Development
15.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.10.5 Revenue
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this United States Manga market report include:
- Akita Publishing Co. Ltd. Archie Comic Publications Inc. Bilibili Comics Pte. Ltd. Futabasha Publishers Ltd. Good Smile Company Inc. Kadokawa Corporation Kodansha Ltd. Nihon Bungeisha Co. Ltd. (Media Do Co. Ltd.) Seven Seas Entertainment Inc. Shogakukan Inc. (Hitotsubashi Group)
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Attachment
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U.S. Manga Market
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