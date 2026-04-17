US Municipal Water Capex Spending To Surpass $100 Billion A Year By 2030, GWI Waterdata Forecast Finds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OXFORD, United Kingdom, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annual capital investment in US water and wastewater infrastructure will cross $100 billion for the first time in 2030, according to a new state-level forecast published by Global Water Intelligence on its WaterData platform.

The forecast draws on municipal budgets to project spending through 2030, accounting for pricing impacts and volume growth. It is the first state-by-state US water capex outlook GWI has published since 2023.

“Water and wastewater agencies are pressing ahead with record capital programs despite a tightening web of cost pressures” explained Luke Bratt, North America Editor at Global Water Intelligence.“More of this spending is non-discretionary than at any point in the last two decades, given impending federal and state regulatory deadlines.”

Key findings: US capex outlook to 2030



Annual US water and wastewater capex will exceed $100 billion by the end of 2030 - a milestone driven by tightening federal regulation, climate adaptation needs and ageing infrastructure.

This is despite near-term growth moderating through 2028 as affordability pressures force utilities to recalibrate capital plans.

California remains the largest market at $10.8 billion in 2026, but Texas is closing the gap fast. Capex in the Lone-Star State is projected to exceed $14 billion/year by 2030. Seawater desalination, negligible in GWI's previous forecast, is now projected to grow meaningfully by 2030 as drought planning intensifies in key states like Texas.

Three forces driving the $100 billion milestone

Despite financial pressures pushing more utilities to scrutinize the cost of big-ticket infrastructure projects, GWI sees three forces driving spending to record highs in 2030:



Tightening federal regulation is fuelling investment as regulatory deadlines for PFAS removal and lead-service line replacement approach.

Drought concerns are reshaping project portfolios as more utilities diversify into potable and non-potable reuse programmes. Ageing infrastructure is underwriting core growth as network and treatment assets increasingly reach end-of-life.



GWI WaterData is the global water sector's most comprehensive market intelligence platform focusing on market metrics, dynamics and access. It gives subscribers access to forecasts by market, technology and product-type; 6,500+ utility profiles; 60,000+ water and wastewater treatment plants; 20,000 company profiles; comprehensive water M&A activity going back to 2000; global tariff (water rates) survey covering 190 countries; and detailed country market intelligence for 35+ countries.

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