Scott+Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Reminds Investors Of Its Investigation Into Via Transportation, Inc. (NYSE: VIA)

Via Transportation went public on the NYSE in September 2025 at $46 per share. The Company purports to develop software for on-demand and shared transit systems.

Why did Via Transportation's Stock Drop?

On March 10, 2026, Bleeker Street Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Via Transportation's September 2025 IPO“narrative centers on the idea that it is a software platform” but that the Company is actually“a transit services contractor whose revenue is determined almost entirely by driver hours, vehicle hours, and operational labor, not by software licenses or platform usage.” The report further alleges“VIA routinely books large implementation fees and up to 18 months of software charges upfront, inflating ARR.”

On this news, Via Transportation's stock price fell $0.49, or 2.6%, to close at $18.51 per share on March 10, 2026, thereby injuring investors. Since its IPO, Via Transportation's stock price has fallen as low as $13.11 per share, down more than 70% from its IPO price.

Are you a potential class member eligible to recover?

If you are an investor who lost money on Via Transportation, and have suffered a loss, realized or unrealized, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Mandeep S. Minhas at (888) 398-9312 or at ....

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CONTACT:

Mandeep S. Minhas

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

230 Park Avenue, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10169

(888) 398-9312

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