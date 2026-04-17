Digital Push Drives Madhya Pradesh's Nutrition Gains Under Poshan 2.0: Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 17 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday said the state's strong digital push has helped accelerate progress in nutrition and health under Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 over the past year.

The government said the use of the Poshan Tracker has transformed monitoring and service delivery, enabling real-time tracking of beneficiaries while also improving planning and ensuring timely intervention. As a result, key indicators have shown improvement compared with March 2025.

Highlighting the digital shift, the government said health identity coverage has increased sharply.

“ABHA ID coverage has risen from 7.21 per cent to 80.87 per cent,” it said.

It also shared that coverage of the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR ID), a unique 12-digit digital identifier assigned to students, has increased among children from 32.12 per cent to 92.60 per cent in the state.

The government said this marks a major step towards building a digital ecosystem in health and nutrition.

“The impact of this push is visible at the grassroots level. Home visits by Anganwadi workers have increased from 91.65 per cent to 98.44 per cent, reflecting improved outreach and service delivery. Village Health, Sanitation and Nutrition Days have also increased from 73.43 per cent to 93.33 per cent, ensuring better access to services,” it said.

The government said transparency has improved significantly with digital verification.

Aadhaar-based Face Recognition System (FRS) coverage has increased from 31.93 per cent to over 95 per cent, ensuring accurate identification of beneficiaries and reducing leakages in the distribution of rations and nutrition support.

Community participation has also improved during the period.

“Community-based events have increased from 88 per cent to 96.97 per cent,” the government said, adding that awareness at the local level has strengthened.

The government credited Anganwadi workers for supporting the digital transition on the ground, noting that their efforts have helped in better implementation of schemes.

It said that technology and field-level work have together improved outcomes.