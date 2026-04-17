Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Key Players Analysis, Technology Advancements, Strategic Collaborations, And Revenue Forecast Insights

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Key Players Analysis, Technology Advancements, Strategic Collaborations, and Revenue Forecast Insights" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Geographic Information Systems industry is expected to expand lucratively to an estimated value of US$ 32.04 Billion by 2033, from US$ 14.27 Billion in 2025. This expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.64% between 2025 and 2033.

The Geographic Information Systems (GIS) market is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing demand for spatial data analytics, urban planning, and infrastructure development. GIS technology enables organizations to collect, analyze, and visualize geographic data for decision-making across industries such as transportation, agriculture, defense, and utilities.

The integration of GIS with artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and Internet of Things (IoT) is expanding its applications in real-time data monitoring and predictive analytics. Governments and private enterprises are adopting GIS to enhance disaster management, environmental conservation, and smart city initiatives.

Moreover, the growing use of mobile-based GIS solutions and 3D mapping technologies is further propelling market expansion. As digital transformation accelerates globally, GIS continues to play a crucial role in optimizing resource management, improving operational efficiency, and supporting data-driven policy planning.

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