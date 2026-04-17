17 April 2026

2025 Annual Report Central Bank of Ireland disclosure

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine (the "Mine" or "Moma") in northern Mozambique, issued its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2025 (“2025 Annual Report”) on 10 April 2026.

In accordance with the Central Bank of Ireland's Guidance on Transparency Regulatory Framework 2026, the 2025 Annual Report is available to view and download on the Group's website (including in ESEF format) at:

The 2025 Annual Report has been submitted to Euronext Dublin and is available for inspection at:

Euronext Dublin OAM Filing





For further information, please contact:

Kenmare Resources plc

Katharine Sutton / David Weeks

Investor Relations

...

Tel: +353 1 671 0411 / +353 87 708 2525

Mob: +353 87 663 0875

Murray (PR advisor)

Paul O'Kane

...

Tel: +353 1 498 0300

Mob: +353 86 609 0221

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of titanium minerals. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 6% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of life items such as paints, plastics, and ceramic tiles.