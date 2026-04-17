Paris Book Festival Opens With Focus On 'Journeys' And Spotlight On Comic Art

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: The 2026 Paris Book Festival has opened in the French capital, drawing thousands of writers, publishers and readers from around the world for one of Europe's largest literary gatherings.

Taking place at the Grand Palais, the three-day event runs until Sunday and features around 1,200 publishing houses alongside a vast number of authors.

Organizers say the program includes more than 400 events, ranging from panel discussions and literary debates to book signings, reinforcing the festival's role as a major hub for cultural exchange between the publishing industry and the public.

This year's edition is centered on journeys in geographical, cultural and human terms. It also highlights issues such as migration, exile and the power of imagination in literature.

In a notable shift from tradition, the festival has chosen comic books as its guest of honor, rather than a specific country. The move reflects the growing influence of the "ninth art" in France, with dedicated spaces for comic writers and illustrators.

Widely regarded as one of Europe's leading literary events, the Paris Book Festival provides a platform for dialogue and collaboration between authors, publishers and audiences from across the globe.