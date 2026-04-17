Fogo De Chão Announces Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer Anthony“Tony” D. Laday

Tony has served as Chief Financial Officer since April 2014, overseeing Finance, Accounting, Supply Chain, Treasury, Investor Relations, and Technology. His retirement marks the culmination of a 12-year tenure during which he played a critical role in shaping Fogo's financial and operational foundation and guiding the company through a period of significant growth and transformation. At Fogo Tony helped lead the company through its initial public offering and, more recently, its successful transition to a private ownership structure in partnership with Bain Capital.

“Tony has been an extraordinary partner and leader during some of the most important chapters in Fogo's history,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão.“His leadership has been instrumental in strengthening the company's financial discipline, supporting expansion, and positioning the brand for long-term value creation. From our IPO to our transition to private ownership, his steady guidance, strategic insight, and deep commitment to the business have left a lasting impact on our organization. We are incredibly grateful for his contributions and wish him all the best in this next chapter.”

Prior to joining Fogo de Chão, Tony served as Vice President of Finance, Treasurer, and Investor Relations at Brinker International from 2010 to 2013, where he previously held the role of Senior Director of Financial Planning and Analysis from 2007 to 2010.

Tony will remain with Fogo through a transition period to ensure continuity. Fogo has initiated a formal search for its next Chief Financial Officer.

“I am deeply grateful for my time at Fogo de Chão and proud of what we've accomplished,” said Laday.“It has been a privilege to work alongside such a talented team and to help guide the company through meaningful growth and transformation. I look forward to seeing Fogo continue to build on this strong foundation in the years ahead.”

For more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.

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