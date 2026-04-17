Russia Launches Summer Camp Where Teens Learn To Go Viral For War

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Russia is increasingly turning to youth-focused media initiatives, including content creation camps, to cultivate a new generation of pro-government influencers and strengthen support for its war narrative, AzerNEWS reports via KyivPost.

Since launching its military operation in Ukraine in 2022, Moscow has tightened control over the domestic information space, introducing strict censorship laws, restricting foreign media, and expanding state messaging across education and digital platforms.

As part of this effort, teenagers are being trained in media production, including video creation, artificial intelligence tools, and audience engagement strategies. At one such camp held in Moscow in early April, more than 120 young participants attended sessions led by soldiers and state media representatives.

The initiative is closely linked to organizations such as the Young Army Cadets National Movement and the Movement of the First, which promote state-aligned values and offer incentives for youth participation, including competitions for popular блог content.

Officials have framed these efforts as part of a broader campaign to strengthen patriotism and restore the prestige of the military. Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized the importance of shaping youth perspectives, stating that education plays a decisive role in national strength.

Experts say the strategy extends beyond traditional settings into social media, where algorithms can amplify tailored messaging. Analysts warn that younger audiences, who increasingly rely on digital platforms for news, are particularly susceptible to emotionally driven and highly shareable content.

The campaign reflects a wider shift toward integrating propaganda with modern digital tools, aiming not only to build domestic support but also to influence perceptions among younger generations in an evolving information landscape.