Fragrance Diffuser Market Expected To Grow By $1.62 Billion YOY In 2026, Led By Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, And Newell Brands

Dublin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fragrance Diffuser Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The fragrance diffuser market has experienced robust growth, with projections showing an increase from $29.16 billion in 2025 to $30.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%. The upward trajectory continues, with an expected expansion to $38.59 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 5.8%. Key growth drivers include rising demand for home fragrance products, the adoption of electric and ultrasonic diffusers, and the introduction of premium fragrances.

This growth also capitalizes on smart home adoption, a preference for eco-friendly products, and AI integration. Trends such as scent personalization and sustainable materials are gaining momentum, with online channels expanding accessibility. The market's alignment with the wellness and self-care trend, fueled by the pursuit of mental and emotional well-being, underscores the use of calming scents in everyday life. This is highlighted by the British Beauty Council's report, noting an 11% rise in the UK personal care sector's GDP contribution in 2023.

Innovative product development remains a focus for leading companies. Aroma Amplifier, a US-based entity, introduced the AromaAmplifier in 2025, showcasing ultrasonic technology combined with eco-friendly materials to enhance home wellness naturally. Meanwhile, Vranjes Firenze S.p.A.'s acquisition of a stake in Integra Fragrances S.p.A. underscores its expansion into large-scale olfactory branding and advanced technologies. This strategic move aims to enhance its presence in hospitality and commercial sectors.

The fragrance diffuser market is characterized by diverse players, including Procter & Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Newell Brands Inc., and many others. These companies continue to evolve with the market, adapting to tariff impacts that have adjusted costs for imported components and fostered domestic manufacturing opportunities. This adaptation drives innovation and cost-efficient production across regions like Asia-Pacific and North America.

Markets Covered:



Product Types: Ultrasonic, Nebulizing, Evaporative, Heat Diffusers, and others.

Materials: Glass, plastic, wood, ceramic, and others.

Price Ranges: High, medium, low, and others.

Distribution Channels: Online, supermarkets, specialty stores, and others. End Users: Residential, commercial, and others.

Subsegments: Includes variations of the principal product types, like portable, smart, and professional-grade diffusers.

Companies Mentioned: Major players such as Procter & Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, and Aroma360 Inc., among others.

Geographies Covered: Countries include Australia, China, USA, Germany, Brazil, South Korea, and others across regions like Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe.

Time Series: Provides historical data of five years and forecast for ten years.

Key Attributes